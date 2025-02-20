G20 delegates tackle need for social protection safety nets in gig economy
With technology advancing far more rapidly than expected, concerns have been raised about job displacements and the erosion of social protections offered to vulnerable groups.
These issues loomed large in discussions on day two of the G20 employment working group (EWG) meeting in Gqeberha on Wednesday, held under the theme “social protection and digitalisation for an inclusive future of work”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.