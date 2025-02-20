Outstanding evidence delays Lifman murder case
The trial of two men accused of gunning down underworld figure Mark Lifman in George in 2024 was postponed on Thursday as ballistic and cellphone analysis reports were still outstanding.
The murder accused, who remain in custody after their bail applications were denied, are now due back in court on April 15...
