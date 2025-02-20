Pupils open fraud case after being left high and dry by tutor
Gqeberha police are investigating a case of fraud after 71 former matrics lost tens of thousands of rand in what they claim was a scam disguised as a tutoring institution.
And now the pupils who attended Ikamvalethu Academy to try to improve their matric results have been left in limbo...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.