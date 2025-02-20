News

Two arrested for kidnapping of Kariega businessman

By Brandon Nel - 20 February 2025

The Hawks have arrested two people in connection with the abduction of a member of a prominent Kariega family.

The arrests come just more than a week after Ebrahim Moosa, of the Jeeva family, was abducted from his business premises...

