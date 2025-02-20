WATCH | Innovate Africa: Listen to the youth in bold conversation on redefining education and innovation

In a groundbreaking interview, Innovate Africa founder Kieno Kammies challenges the outdated educational doctrine that continues to hold young people back from the future they deserve.
In this compelling discussion, Kammies sits down with two forward-thinking individuals, Slylaá and Ben, both products of the Psi Institute — a transformative educational space tearing down traditional norms and empowering pupils to create a future of their own making.
“Education should not be a barrier to the potential of our youth; it should unlock doors,” Kammies says.
Slylaá and Ben, now actively shaping their paths, are proof of what happens when education adapts to the needs of today’s world rather than clinging to outdated systems.
The conversation doesn’t stop there. Kammies also interviews Sandra Buckingham, marketing head of Innovation City Cape Town, an innovation hub that connects corporates with a combined market capitalisation of R450bn to groundbreaking scale-ups and some of Africa’s leading VCs, such as Norrsken22 and Endeavor. Innovation City is at the forefront of driving collaboration that will accelerate economic growth and foster entrepreneurial success on the continent.
The focus of the conversation shifts to the highly anticipated Digital Marketing Summit, which is launching soon, an event that promises to equip attendees with the skills to elevate their businesses and create meaningful connections in an ever-evolving digital landscape. According to Buckingham, the summit is the perfect opportunity for entrepreneurs and innovators to learn, network and take their business offerings to the next level.
The discussion is a call to action for all of us to listen to the youth, empower them with the right tools and embrace innovation at every level. A truly transformative approach to education and business development is under way — and it’s led by the voices of those shaping tomorrow.
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Listen to the youth in bold conversation on redefining education and innovation
