14 municipalities, including Nelson Mandela Bay, highlighted as needing more support
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has been identified as a municipality that needs support from the Eastern Cape government.
Others identified include Buffalo City, Amathole, OR Tambo, Chris Hani, Makana, Enoch Mgijima, Port St Johns, Walter Sisulu, Dr Beyers Naudé, Raymond Mhlaba, Kouga, King Sabata Dalindyebo and Ndlambe...
