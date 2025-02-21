News

14 municipalities, including Nelson Mandela Bay, highlighted as needing more support

By Nomazima Nkosi and Michael Kimberley - 21 February 2025

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has been identified as a municipality that needs support from the Eastern Cape government.

Others identified include Buffalo City, Amathole, OR Tambo, Chris Hani, Makana, Enoch Mgijima, Port St Johns, Walter Sisulu, Dr Beyers Naudé, Raymond Mhlaba, Kouga, King Sabata Dalindyebo and Ndlambe...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eastern Cape SOPA 2025
SPOTLIGHT | 'The Unbreakable Boy' conquers adversity and captures hearts

Most Read