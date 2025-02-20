The Western Cape education department says it is investigating the circumstances that led to the alleged suicide of a grade 9 pupil in New Woodlands, Mitchells Plain, on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department was concerned about the various stories speculating on what led to the death of the 14-year-old pupil who attended Spine Road High school.
There are allegations on social media suggesting the boy took his own life because he was being bullied by his peers and teachers.
“The school, however, has confirmed that there were no previous reports of bullying involving the pupil at the school,” said Hammond. “The school also confirmed that on Tuesday, the pupil came to school wearing a fez for the first time. The school does accommodate cultural and religious items in its uniform policy. Parents are to apply for such an accommodation. No such application had been received for the pupil.”
Police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said Lentegeur police station attended a complaint received on Wednesday.
“Upon arrival at the crime scene in Allexis Preller in New Woodlands, they found the body of a 14-year-old male. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The circumstances surrounding this incident are now under investigation. A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” said Swartbooi.
Hammond made a plea to the public to stop speculating and allow the department to conduct its investigation.
“We appeal to the public to remember that a family and school community is grieving a terrible loss, and allow them the space to do so with respect and dignity, without disruption,” said Hammond.
TimesLIVE
Department probing alleged suicide of grade 9 pupil in Western Cape
The school said there had been no previous reports of bullying involving the boy
Image: 123RF
The Western Cape education department says it is investigating the circumstances that led to the alleged suicide of a grade 9 pupil in New Woodlands, Mitchells Plain, on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department was concerned about the various stories speculating on what led to the death of the 14-year-old pupil who attended Spine Road High school.
There are allegations on social media suggesting the boy took his own life because he was being bullied by his peers and teachers.
“The school, however, has confirmed that there were no previous reports of bullying involving the pupil at the school,” said Hammond. “The school also confirmed that on Tuesday, the pupil came to school wearing a fez for the first time. The school does accommodate cultural and religious items in its uniform policy. Parents are to apply for such an accommodation. No such application had been received for the pupil.”
Police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said Lentegeur police station attended a complaint received on Wednesday.
“Upon arrival at the crime scene in Allexis Preller in New Woodlands, they found the body of a 14-year-old male. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The circumstances surrounding this incident are now under investigation. A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” said Swartbooi.
Hammond made a plea to the public to stop speculating and allow the department to conduct its investigation.
“We appeal to the public to remember that a family and school community is grieving a terrible loss, and allow them the space to do so with respect and dignity, without disruption,” said Hammond.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News