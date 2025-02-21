Eastern Cape gets first Ramsar designation at Mkambati
The Eastern Cape is celebrating the declaration of the Mkambati Nature Reserve as a Ramsar site, a prestigious designation which recognises wetlands of international importance.
However, the news comes against the backdrop of rampant illegal sand mining on the Wild Coast which is ravaging environmental hotspots, including the Mkambati wetlands...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.