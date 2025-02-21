News

Gary van Niekerk ‘confident criminal charges will be dropped’

21 February 2025
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Suspended Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk is confident the criminal charges against him will be withdrawn.

In addition, he said he was eagerly awaiting news on whether his suspension would soon be lifted so he could continue with his upliftment projects in the northern areas...

