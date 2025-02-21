Gqeberha airport’s runways to get R4.6bn upgrade
The Airports Company SA will spend R4.6bn on Gqeberha’s Dawid Stuurman International Airport for the rehabilitation of its runways.
A further R213m will be spent in the next three years to improve the access runway at the King Phalo Airport in East London...
