Gqeberha airport’s runways to get R4.6bn upgrade

By Nomazima Nkosi and Michael Kimberley - 21 February 2025

The Airports Company SA will spend R4.6bn on Gqeberha’s Dawid Stuurman International Airport for the rehabilitation of its runways.

A further R213m will be spent in the next three years to improve the access runway at the King Phalo Airport in East London...

