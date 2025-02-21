The trial of murder accused Reinhardt Leach suffered a delay on Thursday due to a technical fault with equipment at the Gqeberha high court.
Several other cases also had to be postponed because the network which operates the recording devices in each courtroom was down.
Leach, who is accused of murdering Gqeberha mother Vicki Terblanche at the behest of her estranged husband, Arnold, came into court, where he had a brief discussion with his lawyer before being led back down the stairs to the holding cells.
Each courtroom is fitted with a recording device so that all proceedings can be documented as part of the official court record.
According to court staff, a technician needed to be brought in to get the network back up and running, but he was not available on Thursday.
Leach’s matter was postponed to Monday.
He remains in custody.
High court cases delayed by recording system failure
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
