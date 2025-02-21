Motherwell business rejects proposed shack relocation
Concerns including protest and infrastructure pressure outlined in petition to Bay officials
Fearing protests that bring chaos, stop deliveries and disrupt traffic, the Motherwell business fraternity is the latest to reject Nelson Mandela Bay’s proposal to relocate Nomakanjani informal settlement residents to Ward 58.
Concerns of several businesses were outlined in a petition given to officials during a public meeting at the Raymond Mhlaba Sports Centre on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.