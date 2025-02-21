News

Motherwell business rejects proposed shack relocation

Concerns including protest and infrastructure pressure outlined in petition to Bay officials

By Andisa Bonani - 21 February 2025

Fearing protests that bring chaos, stop deliveries and disrupt traffic, the Motherwell business fraternity is the latest to reject Nelson Mandela Bay’s proposal to relocate Nomakanjani informal settlement residents to Ward 58.

Concerns of several businesses were outlined in a petition given to officials during a public meeting at the Raymond Mhlaba Sports Centre on Wednesday...

