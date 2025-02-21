While an intoxicated woman lay asleep in her Nxuba home, a man raped her eight-year-old sister right next to her.
This was the evidence heard in the small town’s regional court, where Selwin Holster was found guilty of rape and handed a life sentence on Thursday.
The incident took place on March 8 2024.
Holster, 21, was arrested the next day after the child told her aunt what had happened.
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the child was taken to the Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC), where she received specialised medical treatment and psychological support.
“During the trial, the state led the evidence of the victim, who testified through the use of an intermediary, and provided a detailed account of the traumatic event.
“Her testimony, together with that of her aunt and mother, as well as the medical report from the TCC, ensured that Holster was convicted,” Tyali said.
While Holster maintained his innocence throughout the trial, his version of events was discredited under cross-examination by state advocate Louise Brink.
In aggravation of sentence, Brink argued that rape was premeditated and that the court should not deviate from handing Holster the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment for raping a minor.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions, advocate Barry Madolo, welcomed the outcome of the case and lauded the role played by the recently opened TCC in Nxuba.
He said the 64 TCCs operating across the country played a vital role in providing support services to victims of sexual offences, as well as in assisting law enforcement in the fight against sexual violence.
The Herald
Nxuba man handed life sentence for raping girl, 8
Image: 123RF/PRZEMYSLAW KOCH
