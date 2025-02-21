News

Property mogul Ken Denton claims damages over Facebook jibe

Property mogul demands R500,000 and public apology from Kariega estate agent

By Brandon Nel - 21 February 2025

Property mogul Ken Denton has taken a Kariega estate agent to task for calling him “senile”, a “hoarder”, and someone unfit to own properties.

Claiming damage to his reputation, the Dublin-born businessman is seeking a R500,000 payout and a public apology...

