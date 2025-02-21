R20m loan fund launched to assist small business suppliers to Addo Elephant Park
Interest-free loans to the value of R20m have been set aside to benefit small businesses around the Addo Elephant National Park.
The Sanlam SANParks SMME Support Programme was presented to about 100 small, medium and micro-enterprise (SMME) representatives at Africanos Country Estate in Addo on Thursday...
