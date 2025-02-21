Tears flow after stock thieves butcher community’s cattle
Four cows hacked to pieces, two maimed, two others put down after attack in Colchester township
When she was called to a remote road on the outskirts of Colchester on Thursday morning, a cattle owner was met by a horrific and heartbreaking scene.
Her prized bull Dyan had collapsed on the side of the road, mooing in pain from several deep cuts on its head and a severed tendon on a hind leg...
