The Soil ready to share the love

Popular a cappella group to perform at Mandela Bay Arts Festival at the weekend

By Simtembile Mgidi - 21 February 2025

Fans of The Soil are in for a treat as the multi-award-winning a cappella group will not only be performing in Gqeberha at the weekend, but have committed to working on some new tracks in 2025.

Blown away by the reception of their latest album, Reimagined, the group have vowed to take the audience through a rollercoaster of emotions with their show at the Mandela Bay Arts Festival on Sunday...

