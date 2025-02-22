Eskom on Saturday evening announced stage 3 load-shedding.
In a short statement on social media, the power utility said it had encountered another temporary setback after 20 days of uninterrupted electricity supply.
“As a result, Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from today at 17:30 until further notice,” the statement reads.
Eskom said it would provide further updates on Sunday.
The Herald
Eskom announces load-shedding stage 3
Image: 123RF/ mushroomsartthree
Eskom on Saturday evening announced stage 3 load-shedding.
In a short statement on social media, the power utility said it had encountered another temporary setback after 20 days of uninterrupted electricity supply.
“As a result, Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from today at 17:30 until further notice,” the statement reads.
Eskom said it would provide further updates on Sunday.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News