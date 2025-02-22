News

Two dead, three injured, after crash on Gqeberha bridge

By Riaan Marais - 22 February 2025
Two people died, and three others were injured, when their vehicle overturned on the Van Staden's Bridge on Saturday morning
FATAL CRASH: Two people died, and three others were injured, when their vehicle overturned on the Van Staden's Bridge on Saturday morning
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

Two people died, while three others were rushed to a nearby hospital, after a car crashed on the Van Staden's Bridge on Saturday morning.

The vehicle was travelling towards Gqeberha when the accident occurred, leading to a section of the bridge being temporarily closed.

Department of transport spokesperson Makhaya Komisa confirmed the incident.

Komisa said it was believed that the driver lost control, and the vehicle overturned.

Initial reports indicated that there was only one vehicle involved, a bakkie.

It is also still unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released.

In a statement issued shortly after the accident, Eastern Cape Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha urged motorists to reduce speed and drive cautiously.

He also conveyed his condolences to the grieving families and said he wished the injured passengers a speedy recovery.

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eastern Cape SOPA 2025
SPOTLIGHT | 'The Unbreakable Boy' conquers adversity and captures hearts

Most Read