Two people died, while three others were rushed to a nearby hospital, after a car crashed on the Van Staden's Bridge on Saturday morning.
The vehicle was travelling towards Gqeberha when the accident occurred, leading to a section of the bridge being temporarily closed.
Department of transport spokesperson Makhaya Komisa confirmed the incident.
Komisa said it was believed that the driver lost control, and the vehicle overturned.
Initial reports indicated that there was only one vehicle involved, a bakkie.
It is also still unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
The names of the deceased have not yet been released.
In a statement issued shortly after the accident, Eastern Cape Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha urged motorists to reduce speed and drive cautiously.
He also conveyed his condolences to the grieving families and said he wished the injured passengers a speedy recovery.
The Herald
Two dead, three injured, after crash on Gqeberha bridge
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
Two people died, while three others were rushed to a nearby hospital, after a car crashed on the Van Staden's Bridge on Saturday morning.
The vehicle was travelling towards Gqeberha when the accident occurred, leading to a section of the bridge being temporarily closed.
Department of transport spokesperson Makhaya Komisa confirmed the incident.
Komisa said it was believed that the driver lost control, and the vehicle overturned.
Initial reports indicated that there was only one vehicle involved, a bakkie.
It is also still unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
The names of the deceased have not yet been released.
In a statement issued shortly after the accident, Eastern Cape Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha urged motorists to reduce speed and drive cautiously.
He also conveyed his condolences to the grieving families and said he wished the injured passengers a speedy recovery.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News