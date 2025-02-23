Chief Dawid Stuurman hailed for compassion at memorial lecture
Khoi chief and political activist Dawid Stuurman was hailed for his compassion and “never give up attitude” when his life story was shared on Friday.
Guests at the seventh Chief Dawid Stuurman memorial lecture at the South End Museum were welcomed by traditional youth dancers before the keynote speaker, Cederberg municipality mayor Dr Ruben Richards took to the podium...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.