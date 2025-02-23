Many in SA woke up to the news on Sunday morning that Eskom had implemented stage 6 load-shedding.
The power utility announced around 2am on social media that it had implemented stage 6 at 1.30am due to multiple unit trips at Camden Power Station.
This follows an announcement on Saturday that stage 3 would be implemented form 5.30pm.
“This measure followed the implementation of Stage 3, necessitated by multiple unit trips at Majuba Power Station and a unit trip at Medupi that resulted in a loss of 3 864 MW in generation capacity, while planned maintenance accounted for 7 506 MW,” the statement reads.
“Additionally to replenish emergency reserves and prepare for the week ahead, Stage 6 load-shedding was essential.”
Eskom is expected to hold a media briefing at 11am to provide more details and updates.
Eskom implements stage 6 load-shedding overnight
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
