The Hawks have arrested a fourth suspect believed to be linked to a kidnapping incident in Ngcobo in 2024.
The 38-year-old was arrested on Thursday in Umlazi, Durban, where he was believed to be hiding.
Ntsika Tyali, 38, Mpumelelo Nyosi, 41, and Akhona Unathi Deyi, 51, were arrested in July 2024 and February 2025, respectively. They are in custody.
“It is alleged that on June 6, two victims were reportedly accosted by unidentified armed suspects that barged into their residence in Ngcobo,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
They allegedly pointed firearms at the victims and forced them into an unknown vehicle.
“The victims were taken to an unknown place and later that day a ransom was demanded by the suspects.”
Mhlakuvana said the victims’ bank cards and pin numbers were obtained, and cash was withdrawn in tranches.
Expensive clothing was also allegedly purchased from various retail shops.
“Further reports divulged that the victims suffered a loss of over R1.5m,” Mhlakuvana said.
“Due to the pressure exerted upon the suspects by the Hawks, the victims were released a couple of days later.”
The latest suspect was arrested during a joint operation between the Mthatha Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Umlazi Visible Policing.
He will appear in the Ngcobo magistrate’s court on Monday.
Daily Dispatch
Fourth suspect in Ngcobo kidnapping case arrested in KZN
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
