Police are investigating a double murder which took place in Zwide on Friday night.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, at about 8pm, community members heard multiple gunshots being fired in Sakuba Street, followed by the sound of a car speeding off.
“When it was quiet, the community found two men lying on the pavement with multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies,” Janse van Rensburg said.
She said the Provincial Organised Crime Investigations Unit in Gqeberha was appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the arrests and successful prosecution of the suspects to come forward.
“The motive and the suspects are unknown at this stage and the investigation is ongoing.
“The names of the deceased will be released once their next of kin have identified them.”
She said anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer, detective Lieutenant-Colonel Monde Sitole, on 082-457-2812, Crime Stop on 08600 1011 or their nearest police station.
Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.
All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
The Herald
Police probe double murder in Zwide
Image: 123RF/RUSLANFOTO2
Police are investigating a double murder which took place in Zwide on Friday night.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, at about 8pm, community members heard multiple gunshots being fired in Sakuba Street, followed by the sound of a car speeding off.
“When it was quiet, the community found two men lying on the pavement with multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies,” Janse van Rensburg said.
She said the Provincial Organised Crime Investigations Unit in Gqeberha was appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the arrests and successful prosecution of the suspects to come forward.
“The motive and the suspects are unknown at this stage and the investigation is ongoing.
“The names of the deceased will be released once their next of kin have identified them.”
She said anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer, detective Lieutenant-Colonel Monde Sitole, on 082-457-2812, Crime Stop on 08600 1011 or their nearest police station.
Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.
All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News