Sixteen local ballet and contemporary dancers from Nelson Mandela Bay competed in the 2025 SAIBC Regional Competition at the Savoy Theatre on Saturday.
The junior and senior winners were Alice Reekie and Cayden Bean, respectively.
They will now go on to compete at the SAIBC Nationals in Cape Town in July.
Their flights and accommodation has been paid for, with the nationals to take place at the prestigious Artscape Theatre.
The SAIBC Nationals was founded by Dirk Badenhorst in 2008, and is recognised as Africa’s finest and most established ballet event of its kind.
It attracts dancers of the highest calibre from across the globe.
A panel of international judges adjudicates the competition and dancers have the opportunity to be offered scholarships to international dance schools.
The SAIBC competition has three age groups — junior (ages eight to 12), senior (13 to 16) and adult (age 17 and older).
The competition features both classical ballet and contemporary categories, as well as the recently introduced duets, trios and group categories.
The event is open to the public.
Ballet dancers come together for beautiful showing at Savoy Theatre
Image: WERNER HILLS
