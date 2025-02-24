Cape Town artist brings tour to the Eastern Cape

Cape Town artist Luna Paige will be bringing her Oceanic Heart Tour to the Garden Route and the Eastern Cape in March.
Fresh from her successful tour in the Western Cape, Paige will enthral music lovers in Jeffreys Bay, Gqeberha, Port Alfred, Bathurst and Gonubie in East London.
Between October and November 2024, Paige travelled across SA with her Coming Home Tour after three exhilarating months in Europe.
The Coming Home Tour included performances in Gqeberha and East London.
Now she is gearing up to hit the road again, this time with her brand-new and lighthearted Oceanic Heart Tour.
The tour kicked off in the Western Cape on February 14 and will run until the end of May.
This time, however, Paige will be performing at a few additional Eastern Cape destinations.
“I just fell in love with the Eastern Cape after being reminded of the incredible beauty of this spectacular region in SA.
“To top it off, the people of the Eastern Cape are so warmhearted.
“I can't wait to bring my new show to a larger group of people who love and appreciate music, stories and the sense of togetherness that music always brings,” Paige said.
The singer-songwriter and storyteller will bring music lovers a collection of songs that celebrate the comprehensive nature of love.
In Oceanic Heart, Paige sings about romantic love, love between friends and family, and the deep connection between humans and their animals.
She also sings about her love for nature, travel and, most importantly, self-love.
Besides performing her original material, Paige has selected songs by bands and songwriters who have written songs about their own siblings, four-legged friends, their love of music, and the long and winding road.
Audience members can look forward to hearing her sing famous and lesser-known songs by artists such as Dolly Parton, Norah Jones, Janis Joplin, Nick Cave and Neil Young.
No stranger to discerning music lovers in SA, Paige is known for her exemplary songwriting and powerful voice.
She also plays the acoustic guitar and electric piano.
She has released five English albums, two Afrikaans albums, one SA Music Awards-nominated collaborative album, and multiple singles since 2003.
In October and November 2024, she toured nationally after a stint in Europe, which included intimate performances in the Netherlands.
In October 2025, she will tour the Netherlands with a new production called Dreamland.
Paige will perform at the House Concert in Gqeberha on March 9.
Doors open at 1.30pm and the show starts at 2.30pm.
Tickets cost R160 via Quicket.
The Herald
Cape Town artist brings tour to the Eastern Cape
Image: HANNIE DU PLESSIS
The Herald
