Crime continues despite ‘big plans’ to curb scourge
About nine months after police minister Senzo Mchunu made big promises to curb crime in Nelson Mandela Bay, mass shootings, murders and kidnappings for ransom continue unabated.
In one of the more recent incidents, a double murder took place in Zwide on Friday night...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.