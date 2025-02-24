DJ Darren Scott’s ex-wife launches BackaBuddy campaign to support his cancer treatment

“Despite his condition, it was exciting to have Darren back on air at Hot 102.7FM. I’m happy to have played a part in helping fulfil his dream of entertaining our audience in his unique way. He remains a South African broadcast icon and it was with great sadness we learnt the cancer had spread. Our thoughts are with him and his two sons Mark and Matthew,” said Madurai.
“The station will continue to provide assistance for Darren as he tackles the disease. Darren will remain on air and his Hot 102.7FM family are praying for his wellbeing and speedy recovery,” Madurai added.
Scott’s battle with melanoma began in 1986. Since then, he has faced multiple instances of melanoma, including advanced and aggressive forms of the cancer. “Since 1986 my body has been like a ‘pinball machine’ when it comes to this disease,” Scott said on his Facebook page.
He has undergone numerous surgeries, including the removal of parts of his lung, chin, and lymph nodes, as well as chemotherapy and radiation.“My first one was diagnosed in 1986 as a result of many hours on a cricket field without adequate protection against the sun,” Scott recalled.
In 2023, after returning to the US for another chance at life, Scott felt a lump in his armpit, signalling the return of melanoma. “I knew immediately that traces of my previous melanoma had snuck through my defences, evaded detection by my last PET scan and was now in a place that needed immediate attention,” he said.
In 2011 Scott was at the centre of controversy and resigned from Jacaranda 94.2 and SuperSport after he used derogatory language towards a colleague over a loan dispute.
Despite his challenges, Scott said he remains optimistic and deeply grateful for the support from his Hot 102.7FM family and his friends.
