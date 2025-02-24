The department of basic education (DBE) has dismissed rumours circulating on social media about the introduction of grade 13 to the schooling system.
Fake social media accounts had spread viral posts saying that from January 2026, grade 13 would be added after grade 12, and that the matric class of 2025 would be required to take grade 13 next year, sparking concern.
“Aim by basic education is to see high schools having eight grades, just like primary school. After four years they will add another grade which is grade 14,” one social media post read.
In a statement, the department said: “There are no plans to add grade 13 to the South African schooling system. Official announcements by the department of basic education are published on the DBE's official communication platforms.”
The department also warned the public about the dangers of believing false narratives, particularly those disseminated on social media platforms.
“Don't fall victim to fake news. With misinformation and disinformation at an all-time high, it's important to be able to tell the difference between legitimate sources of information and those who peddle lies to increase engagement on their pages.”
'Don't fall victim to fake news': Basic education dismisses grade 13 rumours
Image: 123RF/paylessimages
