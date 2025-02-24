Eskom board chairperson Mteto Nyati has apologised to the country for the return of load shedding at the weekend, saying they were “very disappointed” to have implemented stage 6.
However, the DA said the abrupt return to stage 6 underlined that SA could not rely on Eskom to be its primary source of electricity.
Eskom apologises for blackouts while parties slate power entity
'They are incapable of solving SA's energy crisis'
Senior Reporter
Image: GCIS
Eskom board chairperson Mteto Nyati has apologised to the country for the return of load shedding at the weekend, saying they were “very disappointed” to have implemented stage 6.
Speaking during a media briefing on Sunday, hours after the power utility announced pushing from stage 3 to stage 6 load shedding due to multiple power units tripping various power stations.
“As the board of Eskom, we truly apologies for finding ourselves to be where we are right now, where we have to say that we are doing stage 6 of load shedding,” he said.
Stage 6 was implemented at 1.30am on Sunday.
This is the second time this year that the country has experienced load shedding. Eskom announced the return of load shedding on January 31 – ending a good run of more than 300 days without power interruptions on the grid.
Yesterday, minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa assured that the country would be out of the “difficult” situation by the end of the week.
He also said there was no sabotage, adding that the issue was technical.
However, the DA said the abrupt return to stage 6 underlined that SA could not rely on Eskom to be its primary source of electricity.
DA spokesperson on electricity and energy Kevin Mileham said the “over-reliance on Eskom to maintain and build new generation capacity has led to the creation of a monopoly of supply and what is essentially a single point of failure”.
“SA cannot afford to wait for Eskom to fix its internal shambles. The minister of electricity and energy must take the necessary steps to enable a robust power sector that is no longer dependent on a failing Eskom to resolve this crisis. Our economy and people demand action.”
General secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions Zwelinzima Vavi described the return of load shedding as “disgusting”.
“We don't deserve this because we are in the 31st year of democracy, you can't tell us that they can't fix one problem for years. And worse of all, this thing happened after the National Energy Regulator of SA had given them a [tariff] increase. The Statistics SA report on the unemployment rate tells us that we are in big trouble. They [Eskom] don't care, they switch off electricity so that they can worsen it,” he said.
The EFF said the government had consistently failed to provide a steady and reliable supply of electricity, “proving once again that they are incapable of solving SA's energy crisis”.
