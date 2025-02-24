A case of culpable homicide is under investigation after a fatal crash on the N2 freeway near Sidwell in Gqeberha early on Sunday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Algoa Park police had responded to a report about an accident on the N2 freeway between midnight and 1am.
On arrival, they had found two vehicles, a silver Mercedes-Benz and a silver VW Touran, she said.
The male driver of the Mercedes-Benz died at the scene and the driver of the Touran was admitted to hospital.
“It is alleged that the Mercedes Benz was stationary behind the yellow line and the Touran collided into the right rear side of the Mercedes.
“The name of the deceased will be made known once his next-of-kin have identified him,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The Herald
Man dies in early-morning crash on N2 freeway
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
