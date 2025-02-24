The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has warned of a power outage in Logistic Park and surrounding areas.
According to a statement, a 11kV circuit breaker tripped at Tollgate 2/Logistic Park RMU number four, causing a loss of power supply to businesses in the area including Benteler and Grupo Antolin.
A team has been dispatched for investigation and repairs.
More updates will follow as they become available.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the municipality said.
The Herald
Power outage hits Logistic Park businesses
Image: SUPPLIED
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has warned of a power outage in Logistic Park and surrounding areas.
According to a statement, a 11kV circuit breaker tripped at Tollgate 2/Logistic Park RMU number four, causing a loss of power supply to businesses in the area including Benteler and Grupo Antolin.
A team has been dispatched for investigation and repairs.
More updates will follow as they become available.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the municipality said.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News