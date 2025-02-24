News

Power outage hits Logistic Park businesses

By Herald Reporter - 24 February 2025
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has warned of a power outage in Logistic Park and surrounds
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has warned of a power outage in Logistic Park and surrounding areas.

According to a statement, a 11kV circuit breaker tripped at Tollgate 2/Logistic Park RMU number four, causing a loss of power supply to businesses in the area including Benteler and Grupo Antolin.

A team has been dispatched for investigation and repairs.

More updates will follow as they become available.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the municipality said.

