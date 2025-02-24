Rally to Read roars into town with new books
Eight schools visited and 24 mobile libraries donated in Ford literacy initiative
Excitement filled the air as hundreds of primary school children in KwaNobuhle and Nqweba spent their Saturday morning not at play, but at school.
With eager hands and bright eyes, they received books from Ford SA as part of the company’s annual Rally to Read programme, a heartwarming initiative aimed at improving literacy in rural communities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.