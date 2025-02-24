Where is public support for murdered mom Vicki Terblanche?
In a country ravaged by gender-based violence, where women and children suffer from abuse, rape and murder daily, where is the public support for slain Gqeberha mom Vicki Terblanche?
It has been nearly four years since Vicki’s murder, which was followed by multiple bail applications, a guilty plea and a trial nearing completion, yet the courtroom gallery where the friends and family of the deceased typically sit remains eerily empty...
