Aberdeen farmer pleads not guilty to sex offences
A well-known Aberdeen farmer facing a slew of charges including rape, human trafficking and child labour pleaded not guilty at the start of his trial in the Makhanda high court on Monday morning.
The man, who remains in custody after his various bids for bail were shot down, is not being named to protect his minor children...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.