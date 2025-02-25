Business association installs thermal cameras at Redhouse substation

The Perseverance Business Association has installed state-of-the-art thermal cameras at the Redhouse substation.
The association is a geographic cluster of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber.
The installation forms part of the chamber’s adopt-a-substation initiative, designed to protect key infrastructure through robust security measures.
Perseverance Business Association acting chair Brenton van Vuuren said it was important proactive measures were taken to safeguard critical infrastructure.
“Our goal is to ensure that we take every possible step to prevent disruptions to power supply that could negatively affect local businesses.
“By installing thermal cameras at Redhouse, we can detect potential threats at an early stage, minimising the risk of damage or service interruption,” he said.
Since its launch in 2022, with a memorandum of understanding between the municipality and the chamber, it has grown to encompass 20 substations across the metro.
The programme encourages businesses to invest in monitoring, surveillance and physical security measures to ensure substations remain operational and secure.
Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said the initiative was a vital part of their strategy to support businesses and create a stable operating environment.
“We are pleased with the progress we’ve made since the programme’s launch, and the addition of advanced technology such as thermal cameras is an important step towards improving the electricity infrastructure’s resilience.
“Ultimately, critical initiatives such as this further contribute to driving towards a more stable and reliable environment in which business can operate and protect jobs,” she said.
She said with the successful collaboration of businesses, the programme had contributed to a more secure and reliable electricity supply, which was vital for economic growth and stability.
The Herald
