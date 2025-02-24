Injured soldiers could be back in SA on Tuesday morning: Sandu

The South African soldiers wounded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) could land in the country on Tuesday morning.

The South African National Defence Union's Pikkie Greeff told TimesLIVE on Monday night that they expect the troops to be in the country by Tuesday morning, but he could not immediately confirm how many of the sick and injured soldiers are being brought back.

“It's been difficult to get communication from the SANDF. They should be in the country within the next 24 hours (from 4pm). About three of them need urgent medical attention,” Greeff told TimesLIVE.

TimesLIVE Premium previously reported that according to an incident report by the Sadc Mission to the DRC (SAMIDRC), one soldier — a private — lost his leg while two others were injured by shrapnel. A lance corporal was wounded in the foot, while a sergeant was wounded in the thigh. Two privates suffered head injuries and a corporal suffered a panic attack.

Several soldiers suffered multiple injuries, such as two privates who sustained injuries to their legs and arms. Others suffered leg, eye or stomach injuries, while one private was injured in the lower buttock.

Defence Web reported that about 200 wounded and sick soldiers from SAMIDRC are apparently on their way out of Goma in the eastern DRC after weeks of negotiations with M23 rebels.

City Press reported that 189 wounded South African soldiers — including five seriously injured and two who were pregnant — were supposed to leave on Saturday, but were told on Friday that the plan to evacuate them had fallen through.

According to the Defence Web report, an air ambulance was ready to fly the five most severely wounded South Africans from Kigali to Air Force Base Waterkloof, with the remaining sick and wounded soldiers to follow on a Botswana Air Force aircraft.

The publication said it appears repatriation plans are back on track, with local journalists reporting that about 300 unarmed SAMIDRC soldiers were on Monday morning boarding buses in Goma, and were due to pass through Rwanda. Since capturing Goma and Sake late last month, the M23 blocked the runway at Goma Airport, necessitating the movement by land.

The UN has been assisting in negotiations to repatriate dead and wounded soldiers, recently facilitating the return of the remains of 14 South African and four Tanzanian and Malawian soldiers, who were flown home aboard a Tanzanian Y-8 transport aircraft. The UN told City Press that planning the repatriation of the wounded had been under way for two weeks, with the world body negotiating with the M23 rebels and other stakeholders.

The SANDF had not responded to questions at the time of publishing. This story will be updated with their response when it is received.

