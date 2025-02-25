Police believe they intercepted a cash-in-transit robbery gang after six suspects were fatally wounded during a shoot-out with the police and other law enforcement agencies in Laudium, Tshwane, on Monday night.
A seventh suspect, 22, was arrested without injuries and a few others escaped.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said they recovered five unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
Masondo said preliminary investigations suggest the suspects are part of the gang that committed a cash-in-transit robbery in Atteridgeville recently, in which four security guards were shot and injured. They are also suspected of being involved in other cash-in-transit robberies in Gauteng and other provinces.
He said the arrested suspect faces charges that include conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as attempted murder.
“Police from Crime Intelligence received information about the suspects who were en route to commit [a] cash-in-transit robbery in Atteridgeville and activated the team that includes SAPS Gauteng Tactical Response Team, SAPS Gauteng Anti Gang Unit, Gauteng Traffic Police Airwing, CAP Specialised Operations and Tracker Connect to be on the lookout for the suspects,” he said.
Masondo said the team spotted two vehicles driven by the suspects, a BMW X1 and Audi A4, following a cash-in-transit van.
“Realising that the police were in the vicinity, the suspects abandoned their mission and sped off. It is then that the police gave chase. As they were stopped at Laudium, the suspects fired shots at the law enforcement officers, and a shoot-out ensued,” Masondo said.
Police have established that one of the cars driven by the suspects, the Audi A4, was reported to be hijacked in Cleveland, Johannesburg, in December 2024.
TimesLIVE
Laudium shoot-out with robbery suspects tracking cash van
Six were killed, a seventh suspect, 22, was arrested and a few others escaped
Reporter
Image: Supplied
Police believe they intercepted a cash-in-transit robbery gang after six suspects were fatally wounded during a shoot-out with the police and other law enforcement agencies in Laudium, Tshwane, on Monday night.
A seventh suspect, 22, was arrested without injuries and a few others escaped.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said they recovered five unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
Masondo said preliminary investigations suggest the suspects are part of the gang that committed a cash-in-transit robbery in Atteridgeville recently, in which four security guards were shot and injured. They are also suspected of being involved in other cash-in-transit robberies in Gauteng and other provinces.
He said the arrested suspect faces charges that include conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as attempted murder.
“Police from Crime Intelligence received information about the suspects who were en route to commit [a] cash-in-transit robbery in Atteridgeville and activated the team that includes SAPS Gauteng Tactical Response Team, SAPS Gauteng Anti Gang Unit, Gauteng Traffic Police Airwing, CAP Specialised Operations and Tracker Connect to be on the lookout for the suspects,” he said.
Masondo said the team spotted two vehicles driven by the suspects, a BMW X1 and Audi A4, following a cash-in-transit van.
“Realising that the police were in the vicinity, the suspects abandoned their mission and sped off. It is then that the police gave chase. As they were stopped at Laudium, the suspects fired shots at the law enforcement officers, and a shoot-out ensued,” Masondo said.
Police have established that one of the cars driven by the suspects, the Audi A4, was reported to be hijacked in Cleveland, Johannesburg, in December 2024.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News