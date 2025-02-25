For the first time since his arrest for murder almost four years ago, former Bay school teacher Reinhardt Leach took to the stand on Tuesday to testify in his defence.
While Leach has already admitted to playing a role in the murder of his girlfriend, Vicki Terblanche, it was the first time for the court to hear his version of events in person.
Led by defence advocate Jodine Coertzen, Leach told how he met Vicki, his addiction to drugs and gambling, and how he became eager to meet the man she spoke so poorly of — her estranged husband, Arnold Terblanche.
Leach is accused of murdering Vicki at Terblanche’s behest in October 2021 as the two were going through a messy divorce and custody battle over their young son.
And while he has admitted to drugging Vicki with a Schedule 6 opioid at her Mill Park home, he denies that he was the one to place a pillow over her head and suffocate her.
Vicki’s body was later found in a shallow grave in Greenbushes after Leach reported her missing with the police.
Leach, who remains in custody, returns to the stand on Wednesday.
He is accused alongside Terblanche, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder.
Terblanche is out on bail and will stand trial towards the end of the year.
The Herald
Leach takes the stand in murder trial
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
For the first time since his arrest for murder almost four years ago, former Bay school teacher Reinhardt Leach took to the stand on Tuesday to testify in his defence.
While Leach has already admitted to playing a role in the murder of his girlfriend, Vicki Terblanche, it was the first time for the court to hear his version of events in person.
Led by defence advocate Jodine Coertzen, Leach told how he met Vicki, his addiction to drugs and gambling, and how he became eager to meet the man she spoke so poorly of — her estranged husband, Arnold Terblanche.
Leach is accused of murdering Vicki at Terblanche’s behest in October 2021 as the two were going through a messy divorce and custody battle over their young son.
And while he has admitted to drugging Vicki with a Schedule 6 opioid at her Mill Park home, he denies that he was the one to place a pillow over her head and suffocate her.
Vicki’s body was later found in a shallow grave in Greenbushes after Leach reported her missing with the police.
Leach, who remains in custody, returns to the stand on Wednesday.
He is accused alongside Terblanche, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder.
Terblanche is out on bail and will stand trial towards the end of the year.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News