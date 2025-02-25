Load-shedding has been reduced from stage 4 to stage 2 on Tuesday morning.
According to Eskom, the decision comes after the successful recovery of eight out of 10 generation units and the restoration of 3,808MW from units that tripped at the weekend. An additional 1,146MW was expected to be recovered overnight.
The power utility said while the recovery of emergency reserves is progressing well, further replenishment is required to reach sufficient levels.
It said the positive developments support its ongoing efforts to stabilise the power supply and ensure reliability.
"Unplanned outages are at 13,690MW, which is 690MW higher than our summer outlook base case of 13,000MW. Ongoing planned maintenance stands at 7,245MW, in alignment with our summer maintenance strategy, that is at increased levels to prepare for winter and meet licence and regulatory requirements.”
Load-shedding eased to stage 2
Image: 123RF/ mushroomsartthree
