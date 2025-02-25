Nelson Mandela Bay DA urges Treasury to scrutinise Nqwazi settlement offer
The DA wants the National Treasury to scrutinise the proposed settlement offer to suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi before giving the go-ahead for the R6.5m golden handshake.
DA councillor Rano Kayser wrote to the Treasury on Tuesday, alleging there had been an intention to mislead the council to ensure Nqwazi was paid out and not subjected to a disciplinary hearing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.