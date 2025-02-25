Outrage over Jeffreys Bay man’s ‘racist’ rant
Court case, human rights probe over string of insults in TikTok video
An Eastern Cape man has been arrested after he recorded himself hurling insults at black South Africans, had a go at President Cyril Ramaphosa, and then called EFF leader Julius Malema the k-word.
Charged with crimen injuria and facing a probe by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), the 49-year-old has also since been fired from his job cutting onions on a smallholding just outside Jeffreys Bay...
