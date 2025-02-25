A woman and three men were arrested after they allegedly robbed a grocery store in Knysna on Tuesday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the 46-year-old woman and the men, aged between 37 and 40, were nabbed just outside Makhanda, several hundred kilometres away.
They face a charge of business robbery and are expected to appear in the Peddie Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, when the case will be transferred to Knysna.
The robbery took place at a grocery chain store in Long Street shortly after 7am.
The incident was captured on CCTV camera.
According to reports, two unidentified people entered the store and robbed staff of an undisclosed amount of cash.
The robbers then allegedly hijacked a vehicle while fleeing the scene, but it was later found abandoned.
Van Wyk said the arrested suspects were also allegedly found in possession of an undisclosed amount of cash and two firearms.
The investigation continues.
The Herald
Suspects nabbed near Makhanda after Knysna grocery store robbery
Image: BELCHONOK/123RF
The Herald
