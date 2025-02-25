Three suspects are expected to appear in court after being arrested thanks to a community tip-off that led to the recovery of endangered plants worth R500,000 by police in the Northern Cape.
Police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers said Kamieskroon police apprehended the trio — from the Western Cape — after receiving information about a Hyundai truck travelling from Leliefontein in the Namakwa region towards Kamieskroon in Namaqualand.
“On Monday at about 4.30pm the vehicle was intercepted and searched after obtaining permission from the driver. About 30 bags containing 1,309 alleged endangered plants were recovered and the truck was seized as it was used in the commission of a crime,” said Ehlers.
The suspects, aged 31, 32 and 39, face charges of illegal possession of endangered plants.
Namakwa district commissioner Brig Schalk Andrews commended SAPS for their rapid response and assured the community police would continue clamping down on poaching of endangered plant species in the region.
“Members of the public were applauded for providing valuable information that led to the apprehension of the suspects,” added Ehlers.
TimesLIVE
Tip-off nips 'endangered plant poachers' in the bud as cops pounce
Image: SAPS
Three suspects are expected to appear in court after being arrested thanks to a community tip-off that led to the recovery of endangered plants worth R500,000 by police in the Northern Cape.
Police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers said Kamieskroon police apprehended the trio — from the Western Cape — after receiving information about a Hyundai truck travelling from Leliefontein in the Namakwa region towards Kamieskroon in Namaqualand.
“On Monday at about 4.30pm the vehicle was intercepted and searched after obtaining permission from the driver. About 30 bags containing 1,309 alleged endangered plants were recovered and the truck was seized as it was used in the commission of a crime,” said Ehlers.
The suspects, aged 31, 32 and 39, face charges of illegal possession of endangered plants.
Namakwa district commissioner Brig Schalk Andrews commended SAPS for their rapid response and assured the community police would continue clamping down on poaching of endangered plant species in the region.
“Members of the public were applauded for providing valuable information that led to the apprehension of the suspects,” added Ehlers.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News