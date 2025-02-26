A sick state of affairs
Dire situation at paediatric unit as doctors get booked off for burnout
With more than 10 doctors booked off sick due to burnout, staff at the paediatric unit at Dora Nginza Hospital say they are buckling under the pressure.
Adding to the dire situation, interns are being called on to fill in for specialists, while gynaecologists are allegedly being forced to perform caesarean sections without the support of paediatricians in the delivery room...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.