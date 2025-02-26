Call for comment on bunkering draft regulations

Environment minister Dion George has called for public comment on proposed new regulations to protect the marine environment and the critically endangered African penguin from bunkering.
George said swift and responsible action was necessary.
“Bunkering... has various environmental risks. One of these is oil spills, which can include fire, explosions, serious harm to sea creatures and humans, and can render seafood harmful for human consumption,” he said.
“As a direct result of bunkering, there are also issues of noise pollution because of the additional vessel traffic.
“The draft regulations require that measures be put in place by operators to guard against oil spills ... reduce noise impacts ... and encourage monitoring to mitigate impacts on wildlife.”
He noted that bunkering — “the supply of fuel for use by ships, including loading and distributing fuel among available bunker tanks” — had been initiated on the SA coast, in Algoa Bay, in 2016.
“There have been four oil spills since bunkering operations commenced ... which has resulted in about 260 critically endangered African penguins being oiled.
“African penguin oiling incidents are a major concern as the oiling compromises eggs and results in chicks being abandoned, also affecting the breeding success and the reproductive fitness of the affected penguins.”
He said the African penguin was not the only species that was negatively affected by bunkering.
“Dolphins are also impacted when there are oil spills and, as a result, often struggle with ill-health and even death.
“In fact, the entire marine ecosystem and some coastal economic activities are compromised.”
George said while bunkering was now authorised in Algoa Bay only, “there is a possibility of authorising more bunkering operations in other coastal towns”.
“I am calling for public comments on the proposed regulations for the environmental management of offshore oil bunkering.
“The proposed regulations are intended to decrease the high risks associated with bunkering on the marine environment, which particularly threatens the critically endangered African penguin.
“We have an obligation to protect our coastal and marine environment, and the proposed regulations will help us do that by preventing bunkering operations in highly sensitive areas, or limiting the expansion of bunkering operations in areas where the practice is already under way.”
He said the drafting of the regulations was “a step in the right direction and ... all South Africans should care enough about the environment to be active citizens by submitting their comments”.
Nelson Mandela University-based African penguin specialist Prof Lorien Pichegru said the regulations did not go far enough but that there were several very positive proposals.
“For the sake of the African penguin, we should not have bunkering in Algoa Bay.
“If we do have it, ideally we should not have it at Anchorage 2, adjacent to St Croix Island, which even the environmental risk assessment [completed by the Transnet National Ports Authority and published in February last year] has recognised poses too great a risk for the African penguin.
“Unfortunately, that stipulation is not contained in the regulations.
“However, the draft regulations do stipulate a response vessel to be on site in each bunkering area, plus spill booms to be in place before every bunkering operation, which is not currently the case.
“The proposal that they should not bunker at night, thereby reducing the risk of spills, is also a good one.
“And the proposal that ships should reduce their speed as they come into anchorage, thereby reducing underwater noise, is also positive.
“If we combine those measures, these regulations are great progress, compared to what we had.
“I encourage everyone to send in their comments.”
The draft regulations as gazetted on February 21 can be accessed via www.gov.za/sites/default/files/gcis_document/202502/52151gon5886.pdf
Members of the public are invited to submit written comments, within 30 days from the publication of the notice in the Government Gazette, or the date of the placement of a newspaper advert, whichever is later.
Comments can be sent to Lona Nondaka, at the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, on bunkeringregs@dffe.gov.za
The Herald
Call for comment on bunkering draft regulations
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
