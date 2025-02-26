Fond farewell for retiring East Cape police commissioner
Mene leaves after four decades of service to become ‘a full-time grandmother’
After four decades in the police, serving the public across three provinces, and leading the Eastern Cape men and women in blue for the past four years, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene returned to the place where her career started for a grand send-off on Tuesday.
And while she led her last special operation as the provincial police commissioner, she was already excited for the new position she will be taking up as soon she hangs up her police uniform...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.