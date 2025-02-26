Initiative teaches people to Work 4 A Living
Professionalism and financial literacy are among the skills being taught by Work 4 A Living — an initiative established to empower people, especially those living in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas.
Described as a beacon of hope by those who are already reaping the benefits of the courses on offer, Work 4 A Living national co-ordinator Reuben Africa said people from all walks of life were welcome to sign up...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.