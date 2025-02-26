Mass march in Makhanda over lack of basic services
Hundreds of irate Makhanda residents, business and spiritual leaders as well as Rhodes University students took to the streets to vent their frustration with the poor management and lack of basic services in the City of Saints.
Classes had to be suspended on Wednesday after students began gathering just after breakfast in front of the university’s drama department, and with their numbers at just more than 300, began their march to the Makana City Hall just before 10am. ..
