Aimee, who has been married to Steven for more than five years, expressed her pride in his successful career.
“My dearest Steven, I just wanted to take a moment to tell you how incredibly proud I am of everything you’ve achieved as a rugby player. Your hard work, dedication and passion for the game have been nothing short of inspiring. Watching you grow, compete and excel has been an absolute privilege. But beyond your incredible achievements on the field I am even prouder of the person you are,” she wrote.
“Your kindness, strength and character are qualities that make you special and they shine through in everything you do. As you step into this new chapter and retire from rugby, I want you to know I’m wishing you the most incredible journey ahead. I know this isn’t the end — it’s just the beginning of more extraordinary things that await you. You’ve already shown the world what you’re capable of and I can’t wait to see what comes next. With all my love and pride, Aims.”
'This isn’t the end' — Steven Kitshoff's wife shares heartfelt note after retirement announcement
Steven Kitshoff's wife Aimee has penned a heartfelt note to her husband after the announcement of his retirement.
A statement shared on Tuesday by the DHL Stormers revealed the athlete's decision was due to him having to focus on his wellbeing after sustaining an injury while playing in a Currie Cup match for WP in Kimberley last year.
