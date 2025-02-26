US delegation to help Bay arts students hone skills

Students of the arts will have an opportunity to hone their skills during a series of filmmaking, production and scriptwriting workshops hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and a delegation from Jacksonville, Florida, as part of the Mandela Bay Arts Festival.
The metro has a sister city partnership with Jacksonville.
The US delegation arrives during the 25-year milestone of its relationship that was forged to foster international collaboration, particularly in areas of cultural and artistic exchange, economic development and education.
One of the key outcomes of the training initiative will be the production of a promotional documentary showcasing Nelson Mandela Bay’s tourism potential and economic opportunities.
The documentary is funded by the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC).
In addition to training the Local Film Forum and broader arts community, the workshops will also be opened to pupils and educators from various other educational institutions.
These include Stephen Mazungula Primary in New Brighton, Ebongweni Primary School in Kwazakhele, Pearson High School, Cotswold Primary, Nelson Mandela University, Nicky Ray Studios and Stage World Productions.
Mayor Babalwa Lobishe said on Tuesday that the partnership with Jacksonville was a shining example of how global relationships could create meaningful opportunities for communities.
“Through initiatives like the Mandela Bay Arts Festival, we are equipping our creatives with the tools to thrive in international markets while also showcasing our city’s rich cultural heritage.
“This is a testament to our dedication to positioning Nelson Mandela Bay as a hub for economic growth and cultural exchange,” she said.
Work produced through the collaboration will be showcased at MBAF 2025, offering a platform to highlight local talent nurtured through the Sister City partnership.
Furthermore, the final documentary will be broadcast on local production outlets and promoted through global film distribution channels, enhancing international visibility for local creatives.
The Sister City agreement aligns with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s international relations policy and strategic objectives, emphasising global engagement as a tool for local development.
Through skills transfer, exchange programmes and experiential visits, the partnership has provided artists and cultural practitioners with opportunities to expand their expertise and access new markets.
The Herald
US delegation to help Bay arts students hone skills
Image: STOCK
Students of the arts will have an opportunity to hone their skills during a series of filmmaking, production and scriptwriting workshops hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and a delegation from Jacksonville, Florida, as part of the Mandela Bay Arts Festival.
The metro has a sister city partnership with Jacksonville.
The US delegation arrives during the 25-year milestone of its relationship that was forged to foster international collaboration, particularly in areas of cultural and artistic exchange, economic development and education.
One of the key outcomes of the training initiative will be the production of a promotional documentary showcasing Nelson Mandela Bay’s tourism potential and economic opportunities.
The documentary is funded by the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC).
In addition to training the Local Film Forum and broader arts community, the workshops will also be opened to pupils and educators from various other educational institutions.
These include Stephen Mazungula Primary in New Brighton, Ebongweni Primary School in Kwazakhele, Pearson High School, Cotswold Primary, Nelson Mandela University, Nicky Ray Studios and Stage World Productions.
Mayor Babalwa Lobishe said on Tuesday that the partnership with Jacksonville was a shining example of how global relationships could create meaningful opportunities for communities.
“Through initiatives like the Mandela Bay Arts Festival, we are equipping our creatives with the tools to thrive in international markets while also showcasing our city’s rich cultural heritage.
“This is a testament to our dedication to positioning Nelson Mandela Bay as a hub for economic growth and cultural exchange,” she said.
Work produced through the collaboration will be showcased at MBAF 2025, offering a platform to highlight local talent nurtured through the Sister City partnership.
Furthermore, the final documentary will be broadcast on local production outlets and promoted through global film distribution channels, enhancing international visibility for local creatives.
The Sister City agreement aligns with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s international relations policy and strategic objectives, emphasising global engagement as a tool for local development.
Through skills transfer, exchange programmes and experiential visits, the partnership has provided artists and cultural practitioners with opportunities to expand their expertise and access new markets.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News